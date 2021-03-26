VIDT Datalink Price Up 7% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002093 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $56.61 million and $6.43 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.87 or 0.00654056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023495 BTC.

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

