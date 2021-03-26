Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.0592 on Major Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $423,934.61 and $3,802.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 106% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.