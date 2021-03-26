VIDY (VIDY) Hits One Day Volume of $3.14 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $19.97 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.88 or 0.00640201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023474 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

