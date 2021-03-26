Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading 2.7% Higher

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.66. 203,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 225,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 175,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 121,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter.

About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

