ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Up 10.9%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares shot up 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.80. 33,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,332,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $746.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

