VIG (VIG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,994.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One VIG token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $3.45 million and $3,994.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIG has traded 63.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,237,218 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

