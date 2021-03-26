VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 413 ($5.40). 283,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,014. The stock has a market capitalization of £704.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.67. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 231.50 ($3.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 464.50 ($6.07). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 425.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 386.32.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

