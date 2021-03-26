Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Visteon worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $121.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

