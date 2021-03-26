Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) is Inherent Group LP’s 8th Largest Position

Inherent Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,346 shares during the period. Vital Farms makes up 3.6% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inherent Group LP owned 1.69% of Vital Farms worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Vital Farms by 1,244.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 370,245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 360,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 181,035 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of VITL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 38,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,388. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 in the last three months.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

