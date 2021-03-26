Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,920.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

