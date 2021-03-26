Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.
Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.30.
In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,920.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 over the last quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.