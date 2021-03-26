Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Trading Up 1%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 163,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 187,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

About Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ)

There is no company description available for Viveon Health Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.