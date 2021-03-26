Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Up 11,300.0% in March

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 11,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,641,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vivos stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 488,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Vivos has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

