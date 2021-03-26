VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.