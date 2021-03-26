VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
VMW stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.
In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
VMware Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
