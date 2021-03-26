Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $39.12

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.12, but opened at $38.00. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 5,096 shares traded.

VOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

