VoteCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $67,566.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00237572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00061787 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00088903 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 126,139,000 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.