Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $175.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

