WABnetwork Reaches Market Cap of $239,551.42 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $239,551.42 and approximately $150.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

