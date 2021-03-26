Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.02 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $76,387.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,446,559 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

