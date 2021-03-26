Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Waifu Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $698,025.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00059273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00233094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.08 or 0.00868834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00077086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026449 BTC.

Waifu Token Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,018,405 tokens. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars.

