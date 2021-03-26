Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Watts Water Technologies worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after buying an additional 527,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,082,000 after buying an additional 385,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after buying an additional 297,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.91. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

