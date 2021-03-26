wave edu coin (WEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. wave edu coin has a market cap of $76,319.19 and approximately $31.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.64 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00184370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00789281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00075641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars.

