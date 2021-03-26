Waves (WAVES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $263.95 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $12.21 or 0.00022198 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $263.95 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00016382 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008102 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,680,324 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

