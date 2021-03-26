WAX Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. WAX has a total market cap of $378.72 million and $25.42 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,712,616,581 coins and its circulating supply is 1,543,330,724 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

