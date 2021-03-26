WCM Investment Management LLC Has $2.02 Billion Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,585 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 5.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.17% of Accenture worth $2,020,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.31.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.21. 114,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,552. The firm has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.80. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $148.28 and a 12 month high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

