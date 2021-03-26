WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of WD-40 worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.71.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

