Wedbush Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFG. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,942 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

