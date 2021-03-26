Wedbush Weighs in on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

IDYA opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

