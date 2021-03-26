Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $127.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

