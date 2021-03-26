Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MercadoLibre (MELI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI):

3/17/2021 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,720.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/11/2021 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,720.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are contributing well to the total payment volume growth of the company. Also, increasing traffic and engagement rate by buyers on the company’s online retail platform is a positive. Growing penetration of managed networks is another positive. Additionally, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a major tailwind. Further, solid momentum across free shipment program is leading to robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, growing expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins. Further, mounting marketing spending and rising e-commerce competition remain major negatives.”

2/11/2021 – MercadoLibre is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,402.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,683.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,502.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8,765.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.04 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

Get MercadoLibre Inc alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.