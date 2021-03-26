Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MP Materials (MP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – MP Materials had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – MP Materials was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

MP traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 7,542,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,449. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $4,628,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

