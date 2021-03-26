Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vale (VALE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vale (NYSE: VALE):

3/18/2021 – Vale had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a $18.30 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Vale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/12/2021 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/12/2021 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.30 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vale’s iron ore production for 2020 was 300.4 million tons (Mt), in-line with the guidance of 300-305 Mt. Production levels for nickel and cobalt increased in 2020, while that of iron ore, copper, manganese and coal were down. This can primarily be attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which rendered operations at certain mines unfeasible. Backed by the start-up of the new iron ore assets, Vale expects to achieve 350 Mt capacity by 2021-end. The company continues to strive to sustain margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity and cutting costs. High iron ore prices, continued investment in growth projects, efforts to lower debt levels, and ramp up its coal business and transforming base metals business will also aid growth. Vale remains focused on introducing more high-quality ore in the market.”

2/8/2021 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 1,996,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,677,721. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

Get Vale SA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 509,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vale by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vale SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.