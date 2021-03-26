Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/10/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/1/2021 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/25/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 355.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

