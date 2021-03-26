Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for H&R Block (HRB)

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2021 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – H&R Block had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – H&R Block had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $20.55 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after buying an additional 484,536 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,337,000 after purchasing an additional 794,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

