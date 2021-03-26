Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nomura (NMR)

Nomura (NYSE: NMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2021 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

3/16/2021 – Nomura was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

3/15/2021 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2021 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Nomura stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.62. 29,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,115. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Nomura by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nomura by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

