Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nomura (NMR)

Nomura (NYSE: NMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/24/2021 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “
- 3/16/2021 – Nomura was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “
- 3/15/2021 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/9/2021 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of Nomura stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.62. 29,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,115. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
