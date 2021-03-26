Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avery Dennison (AVY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) recently:

3/23/2021 – Avery Dennison had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

3/17/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Avery Dennison was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $164.00 to $187.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $174.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $181.59 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

