Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (TEZNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS: TEZNY):

3/26/2021 – Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/25/2021 – Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/16/2021 – Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 12,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,586. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

