Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) recently:

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

NASDAQ:ODT opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $5,118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

