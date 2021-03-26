Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW):

3/25/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/15/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/3/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

3/1/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

2/25/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

2/25/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after buying an additional 261,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

