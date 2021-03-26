Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinder Morgan (KMI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI):

3/22/2021 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/15/2021 – Kinder Morgan had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/9/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

1/25/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipelines in North America that spreads almost 70,000 miles and provides it with stable fee-based revenues. Its midstream properties are linked to all the prospective U.S. plays that are rich in natural gas. Notably, with its diverse midstream infrastructure, Kinder Morgan is well positioned to capitalize on growing clean energy need. Importantly, it beat the fourth-quarter earnings thanks to contributions from the Texas Intrastate systems. Also, it is strongly committed to return capital to shareholders. However, the company’s more levered balance sheet as compared to the industry is concerning. Also, the decline in transported volumes of crude & condensate along with refined products is affecting the performance of Products Pipelines. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

