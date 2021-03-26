Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 232,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,691,121 shares.The stock last traded at $47.49 and had previously closed at $51.18.
Several research analysts have commented on WB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
