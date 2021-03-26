Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 232,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,691,121 shares.The stock last traded at $47.49 and had previously closed at $51.18.

Several research analysts have commented on WB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Get Weibo alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.