Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 12,575.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS WEICY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. 28,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,911. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

