Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87,266 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 304,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRI stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

