Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 25,658 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 143,256 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MHI opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

