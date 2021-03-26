Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 161.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Covanta worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Covanta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Covanta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,487,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Covanta by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 614,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVA opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

