Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.