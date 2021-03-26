Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 18,113 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.67 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

