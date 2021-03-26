Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 6,069 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,631,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

GXC stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $156.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

