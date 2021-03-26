Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,957 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Energizer worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENR opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

