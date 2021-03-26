Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,133 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.