Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.42% of PC Connection worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 6.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 16.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PC Connection by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNXN opened at $45.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $675.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.84 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

